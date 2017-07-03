Indrani Mukherjea's prison riot case handed over to crime branch

The allegations of instigating a riot in Byculla prison against Sheena Bora murder case accused Indrani Mukherjea will now be probed by Mumbai crime branch, said reports. The crime branch took over the case from Nagpada police station on Sunday.

Mukherjea was booked along with several other women for instigating riots in Mumbai's Byculla jail.

The prisoners of the Byculla jail were agitated after a 45-year-old woman inmate was allegedly beaten to death by jail officials.

Mukherjea had last week accused the jail officials of assaulting her after which her lawyer demanded that her statement be recorded and medical examination done.

After being accused of instigating a riot in Byculla prison, Mukerjea appeared before the court to testify about the death of another inmate Manjula Shetye which led to the protests in the jail.

45-year-old Manjula Shetye was allegedly beaten to death by a sub-inspector and five prison guards. A separate probe has been launched into that matter in which six prison officials have been arrested.

OneIndia News