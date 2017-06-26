Indrani Mukherjea booked for instigating riots in Mumbai prison

Sheena Bora murder case accused Indrani Mukherjea has been booked along with several other women for instigating riots in Mumbai's Byculla jail.

The prisoners of the Byculla jail were agitated after a 45-year-old woman inmate was allegedly beaten to death on Friday by jail officials after she was caught stealing eggs.

Mukherjea, who is in prison on charges of murdering her daughter Sheena Bora, was among 200 women accused by jail officials of instigating a riot, said reports.

A picture reportedly shows Mukherjea standing on the jail's rooftop with other inmates. Jail authorities have accused her of being one of the prisoners instigating a revolt.

Six jail officials have also been booked for the death of 45-year-old Manjula Shetye, who was allegedlly beaten up by a sub-inspector and five prison guards, said reports.

The FIR in the case was lodged on the basis of a statement by Shetye's cell mate.

According to a post mortem report from JJ hospital, Shetye had sustained 11 to 13 contusions all over her body.

Hindustan Times while quoting BK Upadhyay, additional director general of prisons, said that Inspector general of prisons,Rajwardhan Sinha will conduct a departmental inquiry into the incident. After he submits a report, we will take appropriate action, the officer also said.

Sheena Bora, 24, the daughter of Indrani Mukerjea from a previous relationship, was allegedly strangulated in a vehicle on April 24, 2012, and later her burnt body was dumped in a bag in the forests near Gagode, in Raigad district adjacent to Mumbai.

The Mumbai Police arrested Indrani, her former driver Shyamvar P. Rai and ex-husband Sanjeev Khanna in August 2015, and later the CBI nabbed media baron Peter Mukerjea, Indrani's husband, in November, 2016.

