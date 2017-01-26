IndiGo says Twitter account 'compromised', probing matter

IndiGo said in a tweet the the matter was being investigated after the official acocunt was compromised.

New Delhi, Jan 26: Private carrier IndiGo on Thursday claimed that its Twitter account was "compromised" and it is investigating the matter.

"Our handle was compromised @8:32pm on 26 Jan 2017. Our team is investigating the matter. We have taken precautionary actions," IndiGo said in a tweet.

The airline's team is investigating the matter, it said. The budget airline, which started in 2006, now has a fleet of 126 aircraft today and currently operates flights on 41 destinations, including 36 domestic and five international.

