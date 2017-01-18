IndiGo flight makes emergency landing in Kolkata

Kolkata, Jan 18: Budget passenger carrier IndiGo on Wednesday said its Delhi-Dibrugarh flight which landed in Kolkata due to a technical snag was declared as an emergency landing on a 'suo moto' basis by the Kolkata Air Traffic Control.

According to the airline, the Kolkata ATC, on a 'suo moto' basis, declared the 'precautionary flight diversion' as an 'emergency landing'. "IndiGo's Captain-in-Command operating Delhi-Dibrugarh flight 6E-3645, decided to divert aircraft to Kolkata due to a technical snag as a precautionary measure," the airline said in a statement.

"Despite that the cockpit crew did not declare any emergency, ATC declared full emergency on its own. The aircraft landed safely," the airline maintained. The airline elaborated that it has reported the matter to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

"An internal enquiry has also been initiated on the matter concerned," the statement said. The aircraft was ferrying 178 passengers, six crew and two infants. The airline did not elaborate what the "technical snag" on board was which compelled the Captain-in-Command to effect the 'precautionary flight diversion'.

IANS