Indigenously-built anti-tank missile Nag test fired in Rajasthan

The indigenously-built third generation, fire-and-forget anti-tank missile, Nag, was successfully test-fired in desert ranges of Rajasthan on Tuesday, said reports.

The missile incorporates an advanced passive homing guidance system and possesses high single-shot kill probability. It is designed to destroy modern main battle tanks and other heavily armoured targets.

In September 2016, Nag missile successfully hit the target 4 km away during a night trial in the Mahajan Field Firing Range, Rajasthan. DRDO had described the test as a success, as it the Thermal Target System (TTS), used as target for the missile, with bulls eye precision.

Nag was developed by the the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) under the Integrated Guided Missile Development Program (IGMDP).

Nag missile has a land variant and an air launched variant. The land version has a range of upto 4 kms while the air launched version has a range of around 7-10 kms.

Nag is equipped with advance Active Imaging infra-red (IIR) seeker.

The missile was reportedly developed at a cost of Rs 3 billion.

OneIndia News