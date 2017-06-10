India's progress incomplete unless J&K pulled out of misery: Mehbooba Mufti

Jammu, June 10: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday said that the growth and progress of the country remains incomplete unless effective steps are taken to take her state out of the quagmire of uncertainties and miseries.

Addressing a gathering at Doda after laying the foundation stone of a Medical College there, she said the basic idea behind stitching an alliance in the state was to get it out of its perennial miseries and challenges.

She hoped the country's strong leadership would be able to take the state's people out of the difficult situation and give its youth a prosperous, peaceful and vibrant future.

Thanking the Central government for supporting the state in terms of funds and other initiatives, Mehbooba Mufti said that coming up of these new Medical Colleges and two AIIMS, the healthcare facilities in the state would get a phenomenal upgradation and sophistication.

She said not only would the number of doctors in the state increase but the people would also get specialized treatments and care at these hospitals.

The Chief Minister also hoped the setting up of a Medical College in Doda would offset the decades' long grievance of its people, and assured that her government would ensure that every area which could not see development in the past is included in future.

Earlier, speaking at a function after laying the foundation of a medical college at Kathua, the Chief Minister directed completion of all works within two years so that these colleges are operationalised at the earliest.

She also directed incorporation of latest designs while making the constructions.

Speaking on these occasions, Union Health and Family Welfare Minister J.P. Nadda said the setting up of these five medical colleges and two AIIMS would add up 700 MBBS seats to state's kitty, taking it to 1,000 from the present 300 which would be among the highest in the country.

He said that healthcare in the state is getting a major push with the setting up of Tertiary Cancer Centres at Kupwara, Kishtwar and Udhampur and two State Cancer Institutes and assured all support from his Ministry.

Minister of State in PMO Jitendra Singh enumerated several major initiatives taken by both Central and state Governments for Jammu and Kashmir's progress and development and also assured full support for the state's development.

IANS