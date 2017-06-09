India’s pride: For the 1st time, 3 Indian institutions make it to top 200 global universities’ list

It's a proud moment for all for us. Reason, for the first time, three of India's best institutions have made their way to the top global universities of the world.

According to the latest Quacquarelli Symonds World University Rankings 2018, the Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore and the Indian Institutes Technology, Delhi and Bombay, have catapulted to the list of the top 200 global universities.

While IISc Bangalore has climbed from 190 to 152 this year, IIT-Delhi moved from 172 to 185, while IIT-Bombay jumped from 219 to 179 this year -- or among the top one per cent of approximately 26,000 universities surveyed globally.

"The improved ranking is a reflection of the continuous improvement of the quality of education and research at IIT-B," said IIT-B Director Devang Khakhar, after achieving the feat.

The Quacquarelli Symonds WUR, a British agency, ranks higher educational institutes, compares top universities in the world based on six performance parameters across for sectors like research, teaching, employability and internationalisation, plus a considerable 40 point weightage to the institute's stature.

The results, released early on Thursday show IIT-B ranking second in India with an overall score of 49.7/100, 62/3 in academic reputation, 77/9 in employability, 50.8 in citation per faculty, 32.1 in faculty-student ratio, 3.7 in international faculty and 2 in international students.

Among all the parameters, Employer Reputation was the strongest for IIT-B with a 102 rank globally.

Considering there are around 26,000 universities worldwide, latest rankings have put IISc, IIT-D and IIT-B together among the top one per cent universities globally.

OneIndia News