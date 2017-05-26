India's longest Dhola-Sadiya bridge, a loud message to China

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate India's longest bridge, the Dhola-Sadiya bridge in Assam today. The 9.15 km-bridge will connect Dhola on the Brahmaputra's south bank to Sadiya on the north.

While the bridge is the longer the 5.6 kilometre Bandra-Worli sea link in Mumbai, there is more to it than just the length of the same. The bridge will send out a message to China as it would hep the India Army in swift mobilisation and movement of troops and heavy equipment to the frontier areas. The Army has been demanding for this bridge for long.

Will benefit Indian Army The Army has been pressing for this bridge for long. It would help the Army to mobilise and move its troops with heavy equipment to the frontier areas. Prior to this the Army had spend several hours crossing the river on boat from Dhola to Sadiya. Alternatively the Army would take a 10 hour, 250 km road route from Dinjan division HQ to Tezu in Arunachal Pradesh before driving to the border. Benefits the people The bridge will also benefit Arunachal Pradesh.Movement of goods will become smoother and people will have faster access to healthcare and education. Tourism will also receive a big push with eastern Arunachal becoming easily accessible. Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal had said that the Dhola-Sadia bridge that the prime minister would inaugurate on May 26 would meet a vital requirement of the country's defence perspective. "The Dhola-Sadia bridge would not only ease hardship of the people of Sadia but also fulfil a vital requirement in terms of the country," Sonowal told PTI. Cost construction The construction of this bridge began in 2011 and the project cost was estimated to be Rs 950 crore, reported PTI. The design is such that the bridge can withstand the movement of military tanks. The bridge is located 540-km away from Assam capital Dispur and 300 km away from Arunachal Pradesh capital Itanagar. The aerial distance to the Chinese border is less than 100 km. The new bridge is being constructed over the Brahmaputra. Interestingly, after Kaliabhomora bridge near Tezpur, there is no bridge over the Brahmaputra for the next 375 km upstream till Dhola, where this bridge is being constructed. Cuts travel time The bridge is expected to cut travel time between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. As there is no civilian airport in Arunachal Pradesh, the bridge will help people to reach the nearest rail head in Tinsukia and the airport in Dibrugarh easily. Marks one year of BJP in Assam The Bharatiya Janata Party government will complete one year in Assam on May 24 and this bridge would be a gift to the people. With the inauguration of this bridge, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will kickstart the three year celebrations of the NDA government at the centre.

OneIndia News