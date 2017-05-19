India's hero Harish Salve: Facts about him you probably never knew

He is India's most expensive lawyer and charges anything between Rs 6 lakh to Rs 15,000 lakh per appearance. The high and mighty of this country are his clients. There are times when his fee would go up to Rs 30 lakh a day. However to defend Kulbhushan Jadhav at the International Court of Justice, he charged Re 1 as confirmed by External Affairs Minister, Sushma Swaraj.

Salve who is known to charge a high fee for the cases he argues only charged Re 1 for the case before the ICJ. "Not fair. Harish Salve has charged us Rs.1- as his fee for this case (sic)," External Affairs minister, Sushma Swaraj had said in a tweet. The external affairs minister was responding to a twitter user who claimed that any good Indian lawyer would have done the same and with much less expenses than Harish Salve.

The Jadhav incident is a very emotive one for India. Jadhav was falsely convicted by Pakistan. India has maintained that Jadhav a former naval officer had turned businessman and was in Iran before Pakistan wrongly arrested him.

Sources say that it was Salve who voluntarily offered to charge just Rs 1 to argue India's case on behalf of Jadhav. It was in true national spirit and keeping in mind the sentiments of the entire nation that Salve decided to charge that fee to the government of India. He is a true patriot, the source also added.

Who is Harish Salve:

Salve is the son of Narendra Kumar Salve, who was a senior Congress leader. His grand-father was a well known lawyer himself. He is the former solicitor-general of India.

Salve is most remembered for defeating Ram Jethmalani in the Ambani matter. He won the case involving the Mukesh Ambani gas dispute against Anil Ambani who was represented by Jethmalani. Salve has represented the likes of Mulayam Singh Yadav, Prakash Singh Badal and Lalit Modi. Ratan Tata and Sunil Mittal.

His top cases are:

In 2012, Salve helped Vodafone win Rs 11,000 crore tax against government

He argued for Salman Khan in the hit and run case.

He represented the Delhi police in a case regarding the supporters of Baba Ramdev.

He also appeared for Gujarat riots victim Bilkis Bano at the request of the NHRC.

More interesting facts:

These facts are courtesy Kiran K S who is a very popular figure on the social media. He wrote on his Facebook wall:

Harish Salve's father was a senior Congress leader. He is a Christian. His son in law is a Muslim. But "Sanghi" BJP guys cheered him most, while so called "secular" folks did not cheer his great work today on Kulbhushan Jadhav case.

OneIndia News