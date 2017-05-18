Indians offer prayers for safe release of Kulbhushan Jadhav

Since the beginning of the trial in the International Court of Justice Indians are offering prayers for the release of Kulbhushan Jadhav who has been sentenced to death by a Pakistan military court in connection with alleged espionage case.

Mumbaikars on Thursday held a 'Hawan' ahead of the verdict in the afternoon. Members of 'Hanuman Jayanti Utsava' organised the 'hawan'.

Earlier, people of Kanpur held prayers for the release of Kulbhushan Jadhav on the first day of the trial on May 15.

Kanpur: People hold prayers for release of #KulbhushanJadhav , ahead of India's arguments before International Court of Justice, today pic.twitter.com/OenYs03943 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 15, 2017

The government pinned its hope on senior Supreme Court lawyer Harish Salve who presented his arguments on May 15 at the ICJ. On the other hand, Indians are offering prayers for positive verdict in the case.

Ek begunah aadmi ko maarna saari insaniyat ko marne ke barabar hai - Hadith (Hadis) #KulbhushanJadhav — Salim Khan (@luvsalimkhan) April 12, 2017

It may be recalled that screenwriter Salim Khan had prayed for the safe release of Kulbhushan Jadhav. He even quoted Hadith-words of Prophet Muhammad-'' To kill an innocent is equivalent to killing entire humanity.''

OneIndia News