Indians offer prayers for safe release of Kulbhushan Jadhav

Bollywood screenwriter Salim Khan had prayed for the safe release of Kulbhushan Jadhav.

By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

Since the beginning of the trial in the International Court of Justice Indians are offering prayers for the release of Kulbhushan Jadhav who has been sentenced to death by a Pakistan military court  in connection with alleged espionage case.

Indians offer prayers for safe release of Kulbhushan Jadhav
Girls display paintings of Former Indian Naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav, who has been awarded death sentence by a Pakistani court on charges of 'espionage', in Mumbai. PTI file photo

Mumbaikars on Thursday held a 'Hawan' ahead of the verdict in the afternoon. Members of 'Hanuman Jayanti Utsava' organised the 'hawan'.

Earlier, people of Kanpur held prayers for the release of Kulbhushan Jadhav on the first day of the trial on May 15.

The government pinned its hope on senior Supreme Court lawyer Harish Salve who presented his arguments on May 15 at the ICJ. On the other hand, Indians are offering prayers for positive verdict in the case.

It may be recalled that screenwriter Salim Khan had prayed for the safe release of Kulbhushan Jadhav. He even quoted Hadith-words of Prophet Muhammad-'' To kill an innocent is equivalent to killing entire humanity.''

OneIndia News

Read more about:

kulbhushan jadhav, international court of justice, harish salve, mumbai, kanpur, salim khan, india, pakistan

Story first published: Thursday, May 18, 2017, 11:51 [IST]
Other articles published on May 18, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...