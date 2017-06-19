Indians flying abroad need not fill departure cards from July 1

From July 1, Indians flying abroad need not fill up departure cards anymore. In a move to make immigration process hassle free for Indian air travellers, the ministry of external affairs has sought to discontinue filling up of departure cards for Indian passengers at all international airports across the country.

While passengers flying to foreign countries need not fill out departure cards, mandatory filling of embarkation cards will continue at rail, seaport and land immigration check posts. The move is also said to be aimed at ensuring paperless travel. "It has been decided to discontinue the practice of filling up of the departure card by Indians at all international airports with effect from 1 July, 2017. The same information is available in the system from other sources," an order issued by the Union home ministry said.

In the current system, Indian passengers flying to foreign countries have to mandatorily fill in details such as name, date of birth, date of boarding, flight information, address and purpose of visit on the embarkation card. The card will remain with the immigration authorities after being stamped. The government in 2014 had discontinued filling up of arrival cards by Indians.

With agency inputs