New Delhi, Dec 30: India on Friday termed Pakistani remark of descibing the RSS and other groups as 'terrorist organisations' as absurd.

"Labelling bonafide Indian political parties and social and cultural organisations as terrorist organisations seems a desperate attempt to deflect international focus from Pakistan's own complicity in spawning internationally proscribed organisations like LeT, JuD and JeM, which continue to target Pakistan's neighbours from territory under Pakistan's control," said a Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson.

In a weekly media briefing on Thursday, Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said: "Occupying forces, joined by the terrorist organisations such as RSS, Vishwa Hindu Prasad, Shiv Sena, Bajrang Dal and other terrorist elements are engaged in the drive to change the demography in Indian occupied Kashmir, which is a blatant violation of UN Security Council's Resolutions on Kashmir and fundamental human rights."

IANS