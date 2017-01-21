Indian soldier who strayed across LoC held in Pakistan to be released today

New Delhi, Jan 21: A soldier from Maharashtra, Chandu Babulal Chavan, who had strayed across the Line of Control into Pakistan last year is alive and will be released today at 3pm by the neighbouring country.

Pakistan has informed India that the probe against Chavan is getting over soon after which he would be released. Chavan, 23, hails from Bohivir village in north Maharashtra's Dhule district, which happens to be within the Lok Sabha constituency of Bhamre.

Serving the Indian Army's 37th Rashtriya Rifles in Jammu and Kashmir, Chavan had unknowingly crossed into Pakistani territory with a weapon September 30 last year and was capture by their troops near Mankote. After hearing the news of his capture, his aged grandmother suffered a heart attack and died a few days later. Bhamre said since then, he has been in regular touch with his family who are his constituents.

OneIndia NEws (with inputs from agencies)