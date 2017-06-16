Indian soldier martyred in ceasefire violation by Pak at J&K

A soldier has been martyred in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan. The 34 year old Indian Army Jawan Naik Bhahtawar Singh lost his life in the ceasefire violation by Pakistan at the Naushera sector at 5.15 am today.

This is the third ceasefire violation reported this week. Pakistan forces opened fire early this morning. India gave a befitting reply to Pakistan, but unfortunately lost one of its jawans.

Pakistan has resorted to ceasefire violations several times this month. The Intelligence Bureau says that this is being done to provide cover fire to the terrorists who are trying to infiltrate into the Valley.

With the Indian Army carrying out 'operation wipeout,' Pakistan is attempting to push in as many of its terrorists into the Valley. There is a high alert in Kashmir which has been declared after 6 incidents of terror were reported. On Thursday one policeman was martyred after he was shot at by terrorists.

OneIndia News