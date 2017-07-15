Indian Railways moves to cleaner fuels, first solar-powered train launched

India's first ever Solar powered train was launched at Delhi's Safdarjung railway station on Friday. The clean energy train marks the beginning of Indian Railways' shift towards green energy.
"Path-breaking leap"
Union Railway minister Suresh Prabhu called the fully solar-powered train a path-breaking leap towards making Indian trains more environment-friendly. "Railways is trying to increase the use of non-conventional sources of energy," he added. The railways says that a solar-powered DEMU train with six trailer coaches will save about 21,000 litres of diesel, thereby saving Rs 12 lakh every year.
First solar-powered local train
The country's first solar-powered local train is equipped with battery bank facility that ensures sufficient power even in the absence of sunlight. The entire electrical need of the coaches, which includes lights, fans and information display system, will be met by the energy produced by solar panels fitted atop the coaches.
What is DEMU?
DEMU trains, a multiple-unit train powered by on-board engines without a separate locomotive, provide power for its passenger comfort system including lights and fans, from a diesel-driven generator. But this one is solar driven. Officials added that this system reduces diesel consumption and reduces carbon dioxide generation by 9 tonnes per coach per year.
Role of IROAF
While the train has been manufactured at the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai what makes it special are the solar panels. The panels have been developed and fitted by the Indian Railways Organization of Alternative Fuel. The railways hope to fit solar panels on 24 more coaches within the next six months. The routes for the train that was launched yesterday is yet to be decided.
OneIndia News