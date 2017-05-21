Indian Navy locates missing Maldivian Landing Craft Maria 3

New Delhi, May 21: The Indian Navy on Sunday located the Maldivian Landing Craft Maria 3, which had gone missing two days back.The missing aircraft, was located approx 120 NM East of Male by the Indian Navy rescue team.

Previously, the Navy had deployed a ship and an aircraft to help Maldives in locating the Landing Craft.

INS Kirch rescues Maldivian landing craft Maria 3 after the ship's forward ramp had collapsed pic.twitter.com/Q5G5nEHNid — ANI (@ANI_news) May 21, 2017

Further, Indian Envoy to Maldives applauded crew of Indian Navy Dornier, ALH,INS KIRCH and their MNDF colleagues for the humanitarian operation.

Commenting on the matter, Navy spokesperson Capt DK Sharma said that "the Navy sent the INS Kirch and a Dornier aircraft for the search and the rescue operation for the missing Maldivian Landing Craft Maria 3."

OneIndia News