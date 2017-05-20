Indian Naval Academy cadet's suicide note blames seniors, two booked

Three days after a cadet died of cardiac arrest at the Indian Naval Academy in Kerala, two of his seniors have been booked for abetment to suicide. In a note that Gudeppa Sooraj reportedly left behind, he has accused two senior cadets of harassing him. His family alleged that he was forced to cheat in his exams since he could not prepare as a result of harassment by seniors.

The police found the suicide note hours after Sooraj was found in an unconscious state at the academy in Ezhimala on Wednesday. He was shifted to the navy hospital and given resuscitation but could not be revived. He later died of two cardiac arrests at a government medical college where he was again shifted to.

Hours before he was found unconscious, the cadet was caught cheating in end of term exam. He was reported to the internal committee in the afternoon and by evening, he was found unconscious. Sooraj, a resident of Malappuram, had joined the navy as a sailor when he was 18 years old.

His family claims that he had cleared his exams for officer's training but was dismissed by the academy for cheating in 2015. He had then taken the Navy to court and was reinstated as per court orders. His family alleges that ever since he was reinstated, he was harassed and tortured by senior cadets. While the academy deemed it a case of accidental death, the suicide note has changed the course of the investigation.

Two senior cadets have been booked for abetment to suicide. The Southern Naval Academy has also called for an inquiry.

