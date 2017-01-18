Indian national abducted in Malaysia, claims family

Yogendra Singh claimed that his father has been kidnapped by someone yesterday and asked for money. Replying to his tweet, Swaraj said, "I share your concern.

New Delhi, Jan 17: An Indian national on Wednesday sought help from External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj through twitter claiming that his father was abducted in Malaysia for ransom.

Our High Commissioner in Malaysia is in touch with the Police. He will keep you informed." The identity of the kidnapped Indian national could not be ascertained.

Story first published: Wednesday, January 18, 2017, 1:40 [IST]
