Indian map without disputed territories sold on Amazon Canada

New Delhi, May 9: Amazon Canada makes the headlines again after a Bharatiya Janata Party leader found out that the site was selling the incorrect version of India map.

BJP leader Tajinder Pal S Bagga is believed to have observed that Amazon Canada is selling the map of India that differs from the Indian government's official one.

Reacting to the incident, BJP leader took to his Twitter handle and raised concerns about vinyl wall sticker map without the disputed area by Pakistan and China asking them to take down.

"Amazon.ca is selling distorted Map of India. It's unacceptable. Remove this from ur website & stop selling immediately," Bagga Tweeted.

The product is being sold by an unknown seller who registered on the website. The product was said to have transgressed the 2016 Geospatial Information Regulation Bill.

The seller identified by the name of DIYthinker' and is selling the product for C$ 25.35.

According to the norms, it is mandatory to take permission from a government authority to acquire, disseminate, publish or distribute any GioI, failing which the Indian government had every right to put the concerned person behind the bars for seven years and Rs1-100 crore fine.

It is to remind that Amazon Canada landed in a soup after it sold doormats bearing Indian national flag. Later, it apologised and removed the product.

How India took Amazon to task over the sale of mats with Tricolour

External Affairs Minister, Sushma Swaraj had threatened in January to rescind the visas of Amazon employees if such products were not removed from its Canadian website.

Reuters had reported that as per the documents the Indian government went a step ahead in private asking its US and Canadian embassies to raise the matter very strongly with the top officials of Amazon.

The matter was escalated to the CEO of Amazon, Jeff Bezos. A global audit was prompted to ensure that no such products are listed on any of its websites around the world.

Amazon later had Indian laws that govern the use of the National Flag and other emblems. These laws have been made as an integral part of the global compliance process.

It had also informed India that it has strengthened its in-house compliance units that monitor products sold by third-party vendors on its websites.

OneIndia News