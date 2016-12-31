Indian IS operatives’ new strategy: ‘Stab and run’

During the interrogation of Musa alias Masiuddin, the Islamic State inspired operative, a very interesting conversation he had with his handler cropped up. An officer with the National Investigation Agency tells OneIndia that they were speaking about an operation known as 'stab and escape.'

The conversation between Musa and his handler Shafi Armar reveals how they were sharing tactics between each other on stabbing non-Muslims and escaping from the spot. The stab and escape tactic has been discussed on several forums that are sympathetic towards the IS.

Officials explain this is one of the easier methods of carrying out a terror strike. "When we arrested Musa, he was in possession of a large knife and when questioned about it, he revealed what was discussed with his handler," says the NIA source.

In another conversation, the duo is heard discussing about ordering pepper spray online. Armar goes on to explain that the pepper spray would come in handy when a stab and escape operation is being carried out. The knife and the pepper spray in the run up to an attack would not grab the attention of the security agencies. Hence, it becomes easier to carry out the attack and remain undetected, Armar further explains to Musa.

OneIndia News