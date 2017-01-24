Indian intelligence fears Naxals may replicate ISI’s methods

On Monday an NIA team visited Kuneru in Andhra Pradesh to probe the reasons behind the January 21 derailment of the Hirakhand Express. The NIA team visited the spot after it was found that there was an involvement of the Inter-Services Intelligence in some earlier cases of train derailment.

While the probe is still underway, Intelligence Bureau officials worry that other terror groups and Naxals may attempt to replicate such operations. The railways is a soft target and has come under attack several times in the past. "While on one hand, Pakistan is trying to increase subversive activities in India, the worry is that other home-grown outfits including the Naxals will attempt train derailments," says an IB official.

The need of the hour is for an action plan to safeguard the railways. Not just the tracks, but even railway stations are very vulnerable to attacks from terrorist groups. It is very difficult to man both the tracks and the railway stations. Hence the IB needs to coordinate very closely with the Railway Protection Force to ensure that nothing untoward takes place.

Meanwhile the Home ministry has directed the Research and Analysis Wing to submit a report on the Nepal module alleged to be behind the train accidents. The Nepal module is intact and is able to carry out subversive activities with much ease, officials say. Once the report is submitted India would urge Nepal to take strict action and ensure that these modules are shut down.

OneIndia News