Indian climber Ravi Kumar goes missing after successfully climbing Mt Everest

New Delhi, 22: Officials in Nepal said that an Indian climber went missing after successfully reaching the world's highest peak.

A climber from Moradabad of Uttar Pradesh, Ravi Kumar, went missing after he successfully climbed Mount Everest. According to reports, Kumar lost contact with the balcony area, the last resting spot before climbers ascend to the south summit of the mountain after he was descending to the lower camps.

Arun Treks managing director, Chhewang Sherpa said that Kumar successfully climbed the 8,848 meters tall Mt Everest at 1:28 pm on Saturday.

He added that Kumar's climbing guide Lapka Wongya sherpa was found unconscious after suffering from frostbite at camp 4.

An official said that the climbing guide and Kumar got separated during the descent.

In the meanwhile, Thupden Sherpa of the Arun Treks said that three Sherpa rescuers were sent to search for Kumar, adding that the climber had lost contact.

Gyanendra Shrestha, a tourism department official had confirmed that Kumar is out of contact.

It is to recall that a Swiss climber fell to his death near Mt Everest during preparations to climb the world's highest mountain on April 30.

In May, an 85-year-old Nepali man died at the base camp while trying to set a record for the oldest climber.

On the other hand, Nepal has cleared 371 mountaineers to climb the highest mountain during the current season.

