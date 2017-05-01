Indian Army will react appropriately to mutilation of 2 jawans, says Arun Jaitley

Union defence minister Arun Jaitley on Monday called the mutilation of two soldiers in Krishna Ghati sector in Poonch as an extreme form of barbaric act by the Pakistan Armed Forces, and said that their sacrifice won't go in vain.

Country has full confidence & faith in armed forces which will react appropriately. Sacrifice of these 2 soldiers won't go in vain: Jaitley pic.twitter.com/0KPOim3QbG — ANI (@ANI_news) May 1, 2017

''This is a reprehensible and inhumane act, such attacks don't even take place during war, let alone peace,''said Jaitley.

He further said that bodies of soldiers being mutilated is an extreme form of barbaric act and Government of India strongly condemns this act.

Jaitely also said,''Country has full confidence & faith in armed forces which will react appropriately. Sacrifice of these 2 soldiers won't go in vain.''

Meanwhile, Pakistan rejected India's accusation that it killed two soldiers in "unprovoked" firing and mutilated their bodies near the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Inter-Services Public Relations in a statement said the Pakistan Army "did not commit any ceasefire violation on LoC or Border Action Team action in Krishna Ghati Sector as alleged by India." It said the "Indian blame of mutilating soldiers' bodies are also false".

The Indian Army said on Monday that the "despicable act" occurred in the Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch border district, and warned of "appropriate response" to the "unsoldierly act" by the Pakistan Army.

