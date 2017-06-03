Indian Army rubbishes Pak's claim of killing Indian soldiers

New Delhi, June 3: The Indian Army on Saturday denied the Pakistan Army's claim that it killed five Indian soldiers along the Line of Control.

The Indian Army said a statement by the Inter Services Public Relations, the Pakistan military's media wing, was "wrong".

The ISPR had said earlier the Pakistan Army killed five Indian soldiers and injured many others in retaliation after the Indian Army "violated ceasefire" along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.

It said that Indian troops were involved in "unprovoked ceasefire violation" at Tatta Pani along the LoC, and the Pakistani forces "violently responded", destroyed Indian bunkers and killed five Indian soldiers while many were injured.

The Indian Army said there has been "no casualty" on the Indian side, "except one woman yesterday".

