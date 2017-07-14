Indian Army introduces 'Ballistic Bullet-Proof Helmets'

Indian Army on Friday introduced a 'Ballistic helmets' which are lighter & can save soldiers from bullets up to 9 mm fired from as close as 20 meters.

The army had placed a Rs 170-crore order for 1,58,279 helmets to Kanpur-based firm MKU in order to replace the standard issue Model 1974 infantry combat helmets.

Of the 1.58 lakh new helmets, more than 50,000 would be in commander configuration with in-built communication, set up to make them compatible with three types of radio sets being used by the soldiers, army sources told DH.

OneIndia News