Indian Army gives befitting reply to Pak after ceasefire violation at J&K

The Indian Army has given Pakistan a befitting response following a cease fire violation in Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan army violated the cease fire at the Bhimber Gali sector early this morning.

The Indian Army retaliated to the cease fire violation. Official sources say that the Army has given a befitting response. The Pakistan army had resorted to indiscriminate firing of small arms, and 82 mm mortars early Wednesday morning along the Line of Control in Bhimber Gali sector in Jammu and Kashmir

The firing comes just two days after an alert Indian army foiled an infiltration bid by a group of heavily armed terrorists from across the Line of Control in Poonch sector, even as Pakistani troops resorted to mortar shelling, apart from automatics and small arms fire at various places in Krishna Ghati and Nowshera sectors on Defense ministry spokesperson Lt Colonel Manish Mehta said that "alert soldiers deployed along the LoC in Poonch noticed some suspicious movement of a group around 3.30 am. On being fired by own troops, the group returned the fire and ran back across the LoC".

OneIndia News