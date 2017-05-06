Indian Army detains 12-year-old intruder near LoC

Rajouri, May 6: The Indian Army on Friday evening detained a 12-year-old intruder from Pakistan occupied Kashmir in Jammu and Kashmir's Nowshera sector of Rajouri district.

According to reports, the intruder, identified as Ashfaq Ali Chauhan is believed to be the son of a retired Baluch Regiment soldier Hussain Malik.

The resident of Dunger Pel village under Tehsil Samani of Bhimber district in PoK, Ashfaq was found moving suspiciously near Line of Control. The boy immediately surrendered before the Army.

It is believed that the boy was sent by the terrorist in connivance with the Pakistan Army to probe routes for infiltration across the LoC.

The boy was shifted to the police station for further investigation.

OneIndia News