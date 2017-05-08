Indian Army destroys Pakistan bunker that facilitated terror infiltrations

Raids along the border

The Army would also carry out a cross border raid. Those battalions posted along the border have already been told to ready for such an exercise. It is not uncommon and has been conducted several times in the past.

The Indian Intelligence Bureau has reported that several launch pads of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba have come up across the Line of Control. A massive offensive on these launch pads will be undertaken, top sources also said.

Top sources also said that India would engage Pakistan and expect it to act. Although Pakistan has denied killing and mutilating the bodies of the two soldiers, India says that there is ample proof to suggest that Pakistan is lying. The offensive by Pakistan would be met and the sacrifice of the jawans would not go wasted the source also added. He said that there would be an element of surprise and the Indian Army will hit hard at a time and place of its choosing.