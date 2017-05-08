Indian Army destroys Pakistan bunker that facilitated terror infiltrations

The Indian Army Chief, General Bipin Rawat had promised action against Pakistan. In less than a week of that promise being made, the Indian Army has destroyed a major bunker of the Pakistan army at the Naushera sector at Jammu and Kashmir.
This is an important development considering the bunker was being used by Pakistan to fire at the Indian forces. The Pakistan soldiers at this bunker also provided cover fire to the terrorists who would infiltrate in large numbers into India.
Hitting Pakistan
This is the one of the many steps being taken by the Indian Army to avenge the killing of its soldiers. It may be recalled that Pakistan had killed two Indian soldiers and mutilated their bodies. India had vowed strong action and hitting the bunker which facilitated infiltrations is one such step taken by the Indian Army.
Bringing in the artillery
India had come up with several plans to counter Pakistan's terror narrative. The first option was to bring in the artillery and fight Pakistan along the Line of Control. This is an option that has been exercised several times in the past as well. The idea would be to inflict maximum casualties and damage on Pakistan and its men creating terror along the border.
The Army is contemplating using the Bofors gun like it had done following the killing of Sepoy Mandeep Singh in October 2016. Sepoy Singh was killed at the Macchil sector in Kupwara, Kashmir.
Raids along the border
The Army would also carry out a cross border raid. Those battalions posted along the border have already been told to ready for such an exercise. It is not uncommon and has been conducted several times in the past.
The Indian Intelligence Bureau has reported that several launch pads of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba have come up across the Line of Control. A massive offensive on these launch pads will be undertaken, top sources also said.
Top sources also said that India would engage Pakistan and expect it to act. Although Pakistan has denied killing and mutilating the bodies of the two soldiers, India says that there is ample proof to suggest that Pakistan is lying. The offensive by Pakistan would be met and the sacrifice of the jawans would not go wasted the source also added. He said that there would be an element of surprise and the Indian Army will hit hard at a time and place of its choosing.
OneIndia News