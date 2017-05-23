India decimates Pakistan posts supporting infiltration, more punitive fire assaults underway

The India Army on Tuesday stated that counter-infiltration operations in Kashmir carried out on May 20 and 21 were successful with damage caused to Pakistan posts. Maj Gen Ashok Narula, the spokesperson of the Army told reporters that Pakistan troops supporting infiltration have been given a befitting reply.

"We have taken action against Pakistan posts in Nowshera sector which was giving support to 4 infiltrators. Pakistan Army has been providing support to armed infiltrators," said Maj Gen Ashok Narula. He added that peace and tranquillity in Kashmir were of utmost importance to the Army but infiltration bids are at an all-time high during summers.

He added that punitive fire assaults were being undertaken across the line of control and assured that the Indian Army proactively dominates LOC. The media briefing was held after a meeting in South Block earlier on Tuesday. The Indian army's action comes in retaliation to mutilating of Indian soldiers by Pakistani forces.

OneIndia News