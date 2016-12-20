Indian Army capable of meeting any challenge: Army chief

Lucknow, Dec 20 Army Chief General Dalbir Singh on Tuesday said the Indian Army has the capability to meet any challenge.

On a visit to the Army's Central Command headquarters here ahead of laying down office this month-end, Gen. Dalbir Singh said the Indian Army has the "capability, will and resolve" to meet any challenge.

He added that the Indian military has earned recognition in the global arena and respect domestically. General Dalbir Singh is set to retire on December 31 and will be succeeded by Lt. Gen. Bipin Rawat.

IANS