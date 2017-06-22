Indian Airlines to operate more flights for its citizens stuck in Qatar

New Delhi, June 22: Indian airlines will operate additional flights to Qatar to meet higher demand from Indians wishing to travel home for the holiday season after several Gulf countries snapped air links, officials said on Wednesday.

The development follows imposition of airspace restrictions on flights to and from Qatar by several countries in the Middle East region.

The decision to operate additional flights was taken after External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Monday took up the issue with Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju.

Accordingly, Air India Express will operate the Trivandrum-Doha-Cochin-Trivandrum flight from 25 June to 8 July, 2017.

Subsequently, Jet Airways will fly the Mumbai-Doha-Mumbai route from 22 June.

Currently, three domestic airlines Jet Airways, IndiGo and Air India Express operate flights from several destinations in India to Doha. Qatar Airways operates flights from Doha to Indian cities.

In early June, India-based airlines said that their operations to Doha have not been impacted by the imposition of airspace restrictions.

OneIndia