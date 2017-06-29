Indian-administered J&K- Term used in context of Pak sponsored terror says MEA

Reacting to the use of the term Indian-administered Kashmir by the US, the Ministry for External Affairs has said that it affirms India's position that the likes of Syed Salahuddin have been indulging in cross-border terrorism.

The reaction comes in the wake of the Congress criticising the government for staying mum and not objecting to the US reference to "Indian- administered Jammu and Kashmir." The term was used in the statement designating Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin as a global terrorist.

"Shocking that US government order on Syed Salahuddin refers to 'Indian Administered J&K'. No protest from Modi government. Complicit sell-out?" AICC chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala tweeted.

The MEA said that a similar term was used in the State Department's yearly reports on terror in 2010-13 in the context of cross-border terror perpetrated on India. India's consistent position is that the entire state of Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India and this is a well known fact, the MEA also said.

OneIndia News