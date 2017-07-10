Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi condemned the attack that took place in Anantnag on Amarnath Yatra pilgrims. Condemning the incident, Modi tweeted that India will never get bogged down by such cowardly attacks & evil designs of hate.

Modi further said,''Spoke to the Governor and Chief Minister of J&K and assured all possible assistance required.''

Seven Amarnath pilgrims, five of them women, were killed in a militant attack in Anantnag, the police said.

At 8.20 pm today, the militants attacked an armoured car of the police, an official said. When the police fired back, the militants fled, firing indiscriminately, the official added.

A bus carrying yatris was on the highway when the incident occurred. "In the firing by militants, seven people, five of them women, were killed, and another seven injured," the official said.

The bus had come from Sonamarg. The pilgrims were on their way back after visiting the Amarnath shrine. The police claimed the bus driver had violated rules for the pilgrimage, which state that no yatra vehicle should be on a highway after 7 pm.

OneIndia News