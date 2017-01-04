India Today Axis Opinion poll: Big win for BJP in UP, Akhilesh most fav CM

Bengaluru, Jan 4: The stage is nearly set and political parties will make one last push ahead of the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa.

After the Election Commission announced the dates for the upcoming elections in the five states on Wednesday, opinion polls showed which party was leading the race in the states. Here is what India Today Axis Opinion Poll has to say about UP:

The India Today Axis Opinion poll predicted a landslide victory for the BJP in Uttar Pradesh. According to the poll, BJP is expected to get between 206-216 seats in the state that is currently under the Samajwadi Party feud.

The survey conducted from October to December last year shows that demonetization has had no effect on voters. Samajwadi Party emerged as the second largest party with a vote share of 26 per cent.

In terms of vote share, BJP managed to get 33% vote share, whereas BSP and SP were trailing at 26 % vote share each, while Congress got 6-9 per cent vote share.

Surprisingly, Akhilesh Yadav emerged as the most favourite choice of CM for the state with 33% votes. Meanwhile, Mayawati's BSP was in a close contest with Samajwadi Party in terms of vote share. However, when asked who was best to handle law and order in the state, people voted for Mayawati.

72 per cent of the Yadavs who participated in the poll said they would vote for SP.

OneIndia News