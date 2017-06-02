India successfully test fires Prithvi-II ballistic missile in Chandipur

Indian army on Friday successfully test fired Prithvi-II ballistic missile from Odisha's Chandipur at 10.56 AM on Friday.

The Prithvi-II missile, made from aluminum alloy and with its wings fashioned from magnesium, has been inducted into the 333-missile regiment of the Indian Army. This missile has the capability to carry a payload of up to 1,000 kg but if the same was reduced by half, the striking range could be enhanced.

It uses advanced inertial guidance system with manoeuvring trajectory to hit its target with precision and accuracy. The missile stops climbing when it reaches an altitude of 30 km and dives towards the target at an 80 degree angle. With constant efforts of the DRDO scientists, the range and precision of this missile has been to enhance the country's nuclear arsenal.

In salvo mode, two Prithvi-II missiles were successfully test fired in quick succession from the same base, on November 21, 2016. Inducted into Indian armed forces in 2003, the nine-metre-tall, single-stage liquid-fuelled Prithvi-II is the first missile to have been developed by the DRDO under the Integrated Guided Missile Development Programme.

The success of India's indigenous missile tests now strengthens India's position in the exclusive Ballistic Missile Defence club of the US, Russia and Israel.

OneIndia News (with IANS inputs)