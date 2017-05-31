India strongly deplores heinous terrorist attack in Kabul: MEA

The Ministry of External Affairs, Gopal Baglay on Wednesday said that India strongly deplore the heinous and reprehensible terrorist attack in Kabul.

He further said,''Continuing violence even during the holy and pious month of Ramazan reflects the diabolical nature of the perpetrators and its supporters.

India is ready to render any assistance to Government and people of Afghanistan and all possible support to bring perpetrators of the attack to justice.

At least 80 peoplewere killedand hundreds wounded today when a massive truck bomb ripped through Kabul's diplomatic quarter, bringing carnage to the streets of the Afghan capital and shattering windows hundreds of metres away. Bodies littered the scene and a towering plume of smoke rose from the area, which houses foreign embassies, after the blast in the morning rush hour blew out the windows of several missions and residences.

OneIndia News