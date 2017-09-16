India slams Islamic organisation for comments on Kashmir

India has taken a serious view of the statements made by the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on the Kashmir issue. India said that the OIC has no locus standi to comment on internal affairs. The OIC is a 57-nation grouping which claims to be the collected voice of Muslims across the world.

In a strong reaction to a statement made by Pakistan on behalf of the OIC at the UN, India said Jammu and Kashmir is an "integral and inseparable" part of it, and advised the organisation to refrain from making such references in future.

"India notes with utmost regret that the OIC statement contains factually incorrect and misleading references to the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir, which is an integral and inseparable part of India," Sumit Seth, First Secretary at India's Permanent mission to the UN in Geneva said.

He made the statement exercising India's Right of Reply in response to comments made by Pakistan on behalf of the OIC.

"India outrightly rejects all such references. The OIC has no locus standi on India's internal affairs. We strongly advise the OIC to refrain from making such references in future," Seth said.

Speaking on behalf of the OIC, Pakistan had lambasted India on the Kashmir issue.

PTI