India set to expose Pakistan's paper war on terror

An Indian delegation led by Enforcement Directorate chief, Karnal Singh will tell an international forum on terror financing that Pakistan's war on terror is on paper. The Financial Action Task Force will be briefed by Singh and his delegation at Valencia in Spain, the same day that India takes on Pakistan in the finals of the ICC Champions Trophy in UK.

There has been nothing but paper activity when it comes to cracking down on groups such as the Lashkar-e-Tayiba and its financial wing, Jamaat-ud-Dawa, the Indian delegation would say.

India has learnt on the basis of intelligence inputs that Pakistan has seized just 69 accounts of the Jammat in the past 15 years. Pakistan has however claimed larger action, but that is just on paper the delegation would say.

Further India would point out that the leaders of these outfits continue to operate freely, collect funds and donations. While Pakistan states on paper that action has been initiated or taken, the reality is that these are claims made on paper, India would also say.

Armed with a plethora of evidence and documents, India would place before the forum proof of Pakistan's terror financing and how action has not been initiated. India has through its own and international sources collected ample intelligence suggesting that the Pakistan establishment has been funding terror related activities.

