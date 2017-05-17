India saw 48,000 WannaCry attack attempts, says cyber security firm

As the world witnessed a wave of cyber attacks which took place all over the globe in around 150 countries, India was relatively isolated from it as around 48,000 ransomware attack attempts were detected according to a leading cyber security firm.

The attack launched through the malicious WannaCry ransomware, which infected at least two lakh computers in various countries according to European Union's law enforcement agency, Europol.

According to Quick Heal Technologies, a cyber security firm, out of the attacks reported in India, West Bengal witnessed the most incidents. The statement given out by the company read that it had "detected over 48,000 MS-17- 010 Shadow Broker exploit hits responsible for 'WannaCry ransomware' outbreak in India"

Sanjay Katkar, managing director of the company was reportedly said, "Our observation is that the attack is not focused towards any particular industry but it is widely spread across industries especially those organisations which are online and connected."

And out of the all the attempts detected by the Pune-based company, it said that 60 per cent of them were targeted at enterprises, whereas the rest were on individual customers. It also added that they received more than 700 distress calls by customers since the attacks came to light.

According to the company Kolkata, Delhi, Bhubaneshwar, Pune and Mumbai were the top five cities that were impacted by the ransomware, while West Bengal, Maharashtra, Gujarat, NCR and Odisha were the top five states with such detections.

It further explained that computers working on desktop and server editions of Microsoft Windows operating system were impacted the most and that systems which did not apply a patch update for this vulnerability were affected by the WannaCry ransomware which uses worm-like behaviour to affect vulnerable systems on the network.

But though the initial wave of attacks was handled by such companies, further incidents are being noticed according to leading national daily. According to reports, the Gujarat government witnessed the virus spread across the state where the computers in its offices being infected, forcing authorities to upgrade their systems and networks by installing anti-virus software.

Around 137 complaints have been received by the government from departments and agencies about such attacks with no private company in the state has reported any cyber attack in their networks.

OneIndia News