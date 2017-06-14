India's job scenario to be reviewed by PM Modi on Sunday

In a bid to wade of criticism that the GDP growth has not translated into employment, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will review job creation and date collection on employment on Sunday.

The review comes at a time when several policy makers said that there is a lack of credible and timely job date. This has made it difficult to assess job creation. On Sunday the Niti Aayog will make a presentation to the Prime Minister on employment data. The chairman of the Aaayog, Arvind Panagaraiya is heading a task force set up by the government to assess the creation of jobs based on credible data and the panel has been mandated to formulate a methodology for timely and reliable statistics.

It may be recalled that the Niti Aayog had recently rejected criticism that India has no credible job data. Panagariya had said that India would soon have new job data which would help policy makers get a better understanding of the employment scenario.

The Niti Aayog has been pushing for promotion of labour-intensive industries. It feels that industries such as food processing, electronic assembly, leather products and textiles can flourish.

OneIndia News