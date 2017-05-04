India's cleanest and dirtiest cities: Find out where your city stands

The results of the City Sanitation Ranking Survey 'Swachh Survekshan-2017' was announced by the Union Ministry of Urban Development on Thursday.

Indore has emerged as the cleanest city among all million plus and capital cities while Gonda in Uttar Pradesh has been ranked the worst.

The Ministry of Urban Development commissioned the survey in January 2017.

Here is the list of 5 clean cities:

Indore Indore has emerged as the cleanest city in Madhya Pradesh while the state capital Bhopal is in the second position Visakhapatnam Vizag city, known for its jaw dropping tourist spots to sprawling beaches, has recently found its place in the third position. Surat The diamond city of Gujarat follows high standard of cleanliness at public places. The civic authority in the city is very strict about cleanliness on roads and public places. Mysuru In 2008, a citizen group in Mysore started a movement called Let's do it! campaign to clean up not only the city but the entire country. Tiruchirappalli Trichy (Tiruchirappalli) of Tamilnadu got third rank in the list and announced as fifth cleanest city of India. Tiruchirappalli is a city with amazing tourist spots.

OneIndia News