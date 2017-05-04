India's cleanest and dirtiest cities: Find out where your city stands

Swachh Bharat 2016 had ranked 73 cities across the country and Mysuru was ranked on top followed by Chandigarh.

The results of the City Sanitation Ranking Survey 'Swachh Survekshan-2017' was announced by the Union Ministry of Urban Development on Thursday.

Indore has emerged as the cleanest city among all million plus and capital cities while Gonda in Uttar Pradesh has been ranked the worst.

The Ministry of Urban Development commissioned the survey in January 2017.

Here is the list of 5 clean cities:

Indore has emerged as the cleanest city in Madhya Pradesh while the state capital Bhopal is in the second position

Vizag city, known for its jaw dropping tourist spots to sprawling beaches, has recently found its place in the third position.

The diamond city of Gujarat follows high standard of cleanliness at public places. The civic authority in the city is very strict about cleanliness on roads and public places.

 

 

In 2008, a citizen group in Mysore started a movement called Let's do it! campaign to clean up not only the city but the entire country.

Trichy (Tiruchirappalli) of Tamilnadu got third rank in the list and announced as fifth cleanest city of India. Tiruchirappalli is a city with amazing tourist spots.

 

 

Story first published: Thursday, May 4, 2017, 11:19 [IST]
