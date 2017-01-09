India's biggest public Wi-Fi network launched in Mumbai

Mumbai, Jan 9: India's biggest public Wi-Fi network, and among the world's largest, went live at 500 dedicated hotspots across Mumbai on Monday.

#MumbaiWifi is India’s largest Public WiFi service & one of the largest globally too. #MumWiFi — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) January 9, 2017

Fadnavis added that MumbaiWiFi is India's largest public WiFi service and one of the biggest globally. He said another 700 hotspots will be active by May 1 - which is celebrated as Maharashtra Day.

As committed,1200 WiFi hotspots will be active by 1st May 2017.Meanwhile we will also monitor the progress on connectivity & speed.#MumWiFi — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) January 9, 2017

During the trial period between January 2-8, around 23,000 users signed up in Mumbai and downloaded more than 2TB (TetraByte) data, which Fadnavis termed as "a major aspect of digital empowerment in the state".

We are committed to give good experience to Mumbaikars and will resolve issues on priority.#MumWiFi #Mumbai — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) January 9, 2017

The WiFi - free with unlimited usage till January 31 - is now available at the offices of Mumbai Police Commissioner, Vidhan Bhavan, KalaNagar in Bandra, Bombay High Court and other prominent public places in the city and suburbs.

The Maharashtra Information Technology Corporation (MITC) has collaborated with US-based companies like Hewlett Packard and Fortinet for the technical aspects. The Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Litd is the bandwidth provider and Larsen & Toubro is the systems integrator.

Prior to this, Mumbai entered the public WiFi era with hotspots at certain important railway stations for commuters, while some private locations like malls, cinemas, restaurants, hotels offered limited free WiFi access to their patrons.

The latest move by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party-Shiv Sena combine comes as Mumbai and nine major civic bodies, plus 26 Zilla Parishads prepare to go for elections next month, the dates of which are due to be announced shortly.

IANS