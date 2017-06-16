India, Russia reject Pak claim of mediation offer by Putin

New Delhi, June 15: Russia has not made any mediation offer to resolve Indo-Pak issues, India said on Thursday and asserted that Moscow was well aware of New Delhi's position of bilateral resolution of all such matters in a terror-free environment.

A senior diplomat in the Russian embassy in New Delhi rejected the reports and said it was Pakistan's wishful thinking.

The Pakistani media quoted Pakistan Foreign Office spokesman Nafees Zakaria as saying "we welcomes UNSC Permanent Member Russia's attention and intention to play a role in this long-standing issue on the UNSC agenda".

Zakaria was asked about reported offer made by Putin during his meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on the sidelines of the SCO Summit earlier this month.

Asked for his reaction, Baglay said, "No offer of mediation was made by Russia to India. Russia is very well aware of India's consistent position to address all outstanding issues with Pakistan bilaterally in an environment free of terrorism and violence."

The senior diplomat in the Russian embassy also rejected reports of any mediation offer.

"We do not have any information of such an offer made by our president. Russia is clear in its position that Indo-Pak issues need to be resolved, bilaterally, and we will never ever suggest anything contrary to that.

"It seems wishful thinking on part of Pakistan," said the diplomat, on the condition of anonymity.

PTI