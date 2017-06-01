India retaliates: Kills 6 Pakistani soldiers

The Indian Army has gunned down 6 Pakistani soldiers. The Indian soldiers were retaliating after Pakistan opened fire first. The incident took place at the Bhimbal and Bhattal sector.

A few hours of this incident, J P Singh, the Indian Deputy High Commissioner by summoned by the Pakistan foreign office over the firing at the Line of Control. The incident took place as a major discussion on the improvement of logistics, mobilisation and security review along the LoC had taken place.

The Army Chief General Bipin Rawat held a meeting earlier today at Srinagar with all the 7 commanders including the Director General of Military Operations. The meeting was regarding the situation in Kashmir and also along the Indo-Pak border.

OneIndia News