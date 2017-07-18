India refuses to be part of any Treaty to ban nuclear weapons

The ministry of external affairs on Tuesday said that India will continue to remain committed to universal, non-discriminatory & verifiable nuclear disarmament.

India however did not participate in the negotiations on a Treaty on the prohibition of nuclear weapons which were concluded in New York on July 7th.

It further said that India believes that this Treaty in no way constitutes or contributes to the development of any customary international law.

MEA also said that India supports the commencement of negotiations on a comprehensive Nuclear Weapons Convention in the Conference on Disarmament.

On July 7, the United Nations adopted the first treaty imposing a total ban on nuclear weapons. This Nuclear Prohibition Treaty covers all aspects of nuclear weapons, including their use and threat of use, testing, development, possession, sharing and stationing in a different country. It provides a pathway for countries with nuclear weapons to join and destroy their nuclear arsenals.

OneIndia News