India prepared for two-front war with Pakistan and China: Army Chief

New Delhi, June 8: Army Chief Bipin Rawat on Thursday warned Pakistan, China by saying that India is simultaneously fully ready for two-and-a-half front war China, Pakistan. The Army Chief's statement comes at a time when cross-border infiltration has increased from across the line of control and the armed forces are grappling with encounters on a daily basis.

In an interaction with ANI, Rawat accused Pakistan of using social media as a tool to create unrest in Kashmir."Pakistan generated social media propaganda is spreading disinformation among youth of Kashmir. This is further supported by some of the people in the valley who spread it and glamorize the young boys who have joined terrorist organisations."

Rawat also has expressed the hope that the condition in the Kashmir valley will soon return to normalcy. The situation remains volatile in Kashmir valley with Pakistan-backed protestors carrying out violent demonstrations against the armed forces.

On upgrading equipment of the armed forces, Army chief said that, "we keep raising our modernization issues with government, and it is going well. We as the army maintain a balance, obsolete (30%), obsolescence (40%) and modern equipment (30%)."

Further, he said, "there are effective mechanisms available to defuse an adverse situation, adding that even PM has stated that for last forty years not even a single bullet has been fired on Indo-China border.

Government estimates a marked reduction in numbers as compared to previous years, however, terror groups like Jamaat-ud-Dawa have gone for a tactical shift vigorous use of social media.

Also on the government radar are social media networks like WhatsApp groups which aid in the spread of disinformation to stone-pelting protesters. JuD has taken out advertisements to join its workshops to wage a social media war in Kashmir.

OneIndia News