India, Portugal sign 6 agreements, including defence cooperation

Costa at the event presented Modi with Portuguese football player Cristiano Ronaldo's jersey.

New Delhi, Jan 7: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said: "We are grateful to Portugal for their continued support for India's membership in Nuclear Suppliers Group. I thank Portugal PM for their consistent support for India's permanent membership of UN Security Council.

India and Portugal signed six agreements and also signed a MoU on Defence cooperation. "The MoU on Defence cooperation signed will help us harness our respective strengths in this field for mutual benefit."

India, Portugal sign 6 agreements

Modi said: "India and Portugal have built solid partnership on the basis of shared historical connection and global issues."

