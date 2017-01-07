India, Portugal sign 6 agreements, including defence cooperation

New Delhi, Jan 7: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said: "We are grateful to Portugal for their continued support for India's membership in Nuclear Suppliers Group. I thank Portugal PM for their consistent support for India's permanent membership of UN Security Council.

India and Portugal signed six agreements and also signed a MoU on Defence cooperation. "The MoU on Defence cooperation signed will help us harness our respective strengths in this field for mutual benefit."

Portugal PM Antonio Costa at the event presented Modi with Portuguese football player Cristiano Ronaldo's jersey.

Delhi: Portugal PM António Costa presents PM Modi with Portuguese football player Cristiano Ronaldo's jersey pic.twitter.com/G4ns1wu6md — ANI (@ANI_news) January 7, 2017

Modi said: "India and Portugal have built solid partnership on the basis of shared historical connection and global issues."

OneIndia News