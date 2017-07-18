India, Pak, China: How does the military strength compare

India faces a problem from both its neigbours- China and Pakistan. While India is at battle with Pakistan almost everyday, with China it is engaged in a five week old stand off.

While India makes attempts to de-escalate tensions with China, on the Pakistan border it counters cease fire violations and infiltrations almost everyday. In this context it would be interesting to take a look at the military might of all three countries. The data of the military might of India, Pakistan and China has been provided by globalfirepower.com.

India Pakistan China Active personnel 1,200,255 6,20,000 2,300,000 Combat tanks 4,426 2,924 6,457 Towed artillery 7,414 3,278 6,246 Aircraft strength 2,102 951 2,955 Fighter aircraft 676 301 1,271 Attack aircraft 809 394 1,385 Attack helicopters 16 52 206 Naval assets 295 vessels 195 vessels 714 vessels Aircraft carriers 3 0 1 Destroyers 11 0 35 Corvettes 23 0 35 Submarines 15 8 68 Nuclear weapons 130 140 270

OneIndia News