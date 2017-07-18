India, Pak, China: How does the military strength compare

India faces a problem from both its neigbours- China and Pakistan. While India is at battle with Pakistan almost everyday, with China it is engaged in a five week old stand off.
While India makes attempts to de-escalate tensions with China, on the Pakistan border it counters cease fire violations and infiltrations almost everyday. In this context it would be interesting to take a look at the military might of all three countries. The data of the military might of India, Pakistan and China has been provided by globalfirepower.com.
|India
|Pakistan
|China
|Active personnel
|1,200,255
|6,20,000
|2,300,000
|Combat tanks
|4,426
|2,924
|6,457
|Towed artillery
|7,414
|3,278
|6,246
|Aircraft strength
|2,102
|951
|2,955
|Fighter aircraft
|676
|301
|1,271
|Attack aircraft
|809
|394
|1,385
|Attack helicopters
|16
|52
|206
|Naval assets
|295 vessels
|195 vessels
|714 vessels
|Aircraft carriers
|3
|0
|1
|Destroyers
|11
|0
|35
|Corvettes
|23
|0
|35
|Submarines
|15
|8
|68
|Nuclear weapons
|130
|140
|270
OneIndia News