India, Pak, China: How does the military strength compare

India faces a problem from both its neigbours- China and Pakistan. While India is at battle with Pakistan almost everyday, with China it is engaged in a five week old stand off.

While India makes attempts to de-escalate tensions with China, on the Pakistan border it counters cease fire violations and infiltrations almost everyday. In this context it would be interesting to take a look at the military might of all three countries. The data of the military might of India, Pakistan and China has been provided by globalfirepower.com.

India Pakistan China
Active personnel 1,200,255 6,20,000 2,300,000
Combat tanks 4,426 2,924 6,457
Towed artillery 7,414 3,278 6,246
Aircraft strength 2,102 951 2,955
Fighter aircraft 676 301 1,271
Attack aircraft 809 394 1,385
Attack helicopters 16 52 206
Naval assets 295 vessels 195 vessels 714 vessels
Aircraft carriers 3 0 1
Destroyers 11 0 35
Corvettes 23 0 35
Submarines 15 8 68
Nuclear weapons 130 140 270

Story first published: Tuesday, July 18, 2017, 8:33 [IST]
