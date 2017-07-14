India now has the largest Facebook user base, beats US: Report

Facebook has revealed that India has surpassed US to become the social media website's largest audience for monthly active users.

As of July 13, Facebook reported a total "potential audience" of 241 million active users in India, compared to 240 million in the US.

The change at the top of the platform's country rankings comes just a few days after Facebook announced it has more than two billion monthly users around the world.

Facebook has achieved impressive growth in both the countries since the start of 2017, but these new figures suggest that active users in India are growing more than twice as fast as they are in the US, The Next Web reported.

Active users in India are up 27 per cent in the past six months alone (+50 million), compared to growth of 12 per cent (+26 million) in the US over the same period.

Despite these strong gains, social media penetration in India remains relatively low, with just 19 per cent of the country's total population using Facebook in the past month.

That compares to 73 per cent penetration in the US, and a global average of around 42 per cent.

It is worth noting that the numbers Facebook reports to advertisers can change on a daily basis though, and the platform even reported a slight dip in global user numbers just before it announced its two billion active user milestone.

Men still represent three-quarters of the country's active Facebook profiles, although it is worth noting that this represents reported gender, it reported.

Facebook's gender imbalance in India is in stark contrast to its US audience, where 54 per cent of the platform's active users are women.

Only 24 percent of Indian women are on Facebook, as compared to 54 percent in the United States. One can only hope that as the digital ecosystem in India matures and the penetration increases, these imbalances will be gulfed.

PTI