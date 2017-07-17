India not to host G20 summit due to lack of world-class convention centre, 2019 polls

Lack of of a world-class convention centre and the 2019 general elections have prompted the government to give a miss to hosting the G20 meeting in 2019 , something which Narendra Modi government was keen on reports, TOI.

In fact, due to the elections, the Narendra Modi administration wanted to host the event - comprising several meetings involving finance ministers, central bank governors and trade and labour ministers leading up to the leaders' summit - in 2018 itself but Argentina was not willing to swap. But with ITPO's revamped Pragati Maidan facility as well as the Global Convention Centre planned by the Delhi Mumbai Industrial Corridor Development Corporation (DMICDC) in Dwarka nowhere in sight, the government decided to wait for a few more years, said sources. As a result, Japan will be the host country in 2019 and India will have to wait a few more years till Asia gets its turn. It will have to compete with Indonesia to be the host, according to sources.

The government is keen to pitch the country into the big league, especially at a time when the Indian economy is seen to be more attractive than that of China. The G20 bid was also aimed at attracting convention traffic to India to create jobs and expand tourism opportunities. "We do not have a world class convention centre yet. The one in Dwarka will take time and then you have the elections in 2019+ . Therefore, it is safe to make a bid to host the 2021 or 2022 meeting," said an official, who did not wish to be identified.

While India has hosted some top global meets, including a meeting of the leaders of the BRICS nations, hosting a G20 meeting would require a world class convention centre and massive infrastructure. Authorities say that the BRICs meeting in the tourist destination of Goa had exposed several gaps and they would not want to hold a G20 meeting without adequate preparations.

